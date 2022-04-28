Nice Thursday before plenty of moisture returns to end the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A few showers pass through the area overnight. Best chance for some light moisture will be in Wyoming, the Black Hills and into northwest South Dakota. Skies clear up by morning with temperatures falling into the 30s.

Morning sunshine will be nice on Thursday, but clouds are expected to increase through the afternoon as showers and thunderstorms arrive later in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will range from the 50s to the 60s. Scattered showers and storms are expected Thursday night and into Friday.

Temperatures Friday will be in the 40s and 50s through the area and some spots will see more than an inch of rainfall. A Winter Storm Watch for the northern Black Hills goes into effect at 6 p.m. Friday and continues through 6 p.m. Saturday.

Up to 6″ of snow is likely with this storm with higher amounts possible. Rain will changeover to snow Friday evening and continue into Saturday morning. Total moisture from this storm system will be highest toward central South Dakota. Areas around Philip, Kadoka and into Pierre could receive 2″ of rain or more. Much needed moisture for those on the plains. Other spots will see around 0.5″ of moisture to 1.5″ or higher. A beneficial storm for all.

The storm is expected to taper off Saturday afternoon. It’ll be windy on Saturday with gusts ranging from 40 to 60 mph. A Wind Advisory will likely be needed for many, while a High Wind Warning will possibly be needed.

Mostly cloudy skies are likely Sunday and Monday with highs in the 40s to 50s. Shower chances return Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

