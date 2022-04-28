Milder Today, Showery and Cool on Fricay

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Milder temperatures can be expected today, but cooler and breezy weather returns Friday. Showers will develop late tonight into Friday as a low-pressure system moves into the area. Unfortunately, the moisture with this system does not look as impressive for us as it did yesterday.

Sunday will be dry, but there will be periodic chances for isolated showers early next week.

