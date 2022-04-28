Advertisement

DA: Couple guilty of using fake vaccine cards to enter sporting event

Authorities say a New York couple plead guilty to using fake vaccine cards to enter a stadium...
Authorities say a New York couple plead guilty to using fake vaccine cards to enter a stadium during an NFL game.(zimmytws's Images via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:02 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (Gray News) - Authorities in New York report a couple has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct charges after they used false vaccine cards to attend a sporting event earlier this year.

On Wednesday, Michael Naab, 34, and Amber Naab, 37, were also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and to pay a $125 fine plus a $125 surcharge, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

A case was brought against the couple after officials said they presented falsified COVID-19 vaccination cards to attend a Buffalo Bills game knowingly in violation of the vaccination policy at Highmark Stadium on Jan. 15.

As part of the plea, the two are prohibited from attending any Bills games at the current stadium or purchasing season tickets in their names.

The district attorney commended the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Erie County Department of Health, New York State Department of Health and the Buffalo Bills for their work in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota highway patrol surrounding the Bandido's clubhouse after executing a search warrant
South Dakota law enforcement executes search warrant at the Bandidos Motorcycle Clubhouse
Master Plan, Credit: Dream Design
Get ready for a new industrial park Rapid City
A new medical marijuana dispensary opens in Lead, SD.
First dispensary opens the doors on Saturday
The Gut Check is coming up; South Dakota Army National Guard planning 10k obstacle course event
The Gut Check is coming up; South Dakota Army National Guard planning 10k obstacle course event
Rising Star of the West 2022

Latest News

FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Georgia man 2nd Capitol rioter to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy
There is a heavy police presence Friday in Henry County on Highway 150 and Illinois 17.
Deputy struck, killed during car chase in Illinois
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Saturday,...
Trump, fighting contempt fines, says he doesn’t have records
Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2015 photo, a honeybee works atop a zinnia in Accord, N.Y. A shipment...
Millions of bees used in pollination die in airline shipping