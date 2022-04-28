Advertisement

Court rules on Garbacz appeal

By Jack Caudill
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:26 PM MDT
The U-S Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issues its ruling in the appeal of former Rapid City Catholic priest Marcin Garbacz. Garbacz was convicted of 65 felonies back in 2020 including wire fraud, money laundering and tax charges, and he appealed his conviction, sentence, forfeiture and restitution. That’s after stealing from parish collections.

The Appeals Court reversed three of Garbacz’s wire fraud convictions. But the court let the other convictions stand, along with his sentence and restitution. Garbacz was sentenced to seven years and nine months in federal prison. He was also ordered to pay $46,008 in restitution to the I-R-S and $258,696 in restitution to local parishes. Earlier this year, Garbacz was sentenced to five years in prison for secretly recording videos of a 17-year old boy in the shower during a trip to Poland.

