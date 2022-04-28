City leaders and law enforcement coming together to find ways to solve high crime rates

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Mayor Steve Allender and Police Chief Don Hedrick are weighing in today with their ideas.

Recent data from Rapid City Police Department shows an increase in Aggravated Assaults, with 379 reported incidents in 2018 ... 502 in 2020...with that number decreasing to 453 in 2021. Homicides also saw a consistent increase ... from 3 in 2018 to 15 in 2021.

Things like substance abuse, Alcoholism, Social isolation through Covid 19, and Different Political views amongst family and friends are just some of the theorized causes of rising crime.

“In the pandemic, many people had less access to resources and that includes less access to mental health resources. Less access to drug or substance uses resources.”

Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick pointed out that communities across America have lost trust in law enforcement. In addition to communities receiving fewer resources for mental health and substance abuse,

He states “We had across our nation a ripple of distrust for law enforcement following the George Floyd incident. I think that in some locations has caused distrust in people that do not trust the police department. They may not as app to call or ask for help.”

Mayor Allender says solving crimes starts with support from the community

Allender states “It is a very complicated problem of solving crime, and it involves the community being there with us. This is not a service that can be perfected without community support. It requires community support.”

Police Chief Hedricks said today that Rapid City Police department is eagerly working to solve crime by filling communities with officers to build trust.

