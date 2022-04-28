Advertisement

Ala. high schooler offered more than $3M in scholarships

Kylan Benson, an Alabama high school valedictorian, announced he will be attending Harvard...
Kylan Benson, an Alabama high school valedictorian, announced he will be attending Harvard University. He earned more than $3 million in scholarships from more than a dozen of the nation’s top Ivy League and post-secondary institutions.(Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:02 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - An Alabama high school valedictorian announced he will be attending Harvard University after getting more than $3 million in scholarships from dozens of colleges.

Kylan Benson has earned more than $3 million in scholarships from more than a dozen of the nation’s top Ivy League and post-secondary institutions. He is the class valedictorian at Ramsay IB High School in Birmingham, Alabama, and will graduate in 2022 with a 4.5 GPA, a 31 on the ACT and other academic and civic honors.

During a news conference Wednesday, Benson announced he is going to Harvard University, WBRC reports.

“Getting accepted into Ivy League schools like Harvard and Yale has been a wonderful feeling, especially with how selective schools of that caliber are. After working hard in school for so many years, it’s good to see the fruits of my labor,” Benson said.

Benson said he hopes to carry the foundation he received at Ramsay forward with him into the future. He said he attended the high school “because of the rigorous and internationally recognized” International Baccalaureate program.

“Being an IB scholar helped me stand out as a candidate for admission to the schools that I applied to. The IB program stresses being a global-minded citizen, and this has deepened my passion for serving the world. I’m not quite sure exactly what I want to do in the future, but I’ve been considering politics, foreign service or even nonprofit work. Anything that gives me the influence to positively impact others gives me personal fulfillment,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota highway patrol surrounding the Bandido's clubhouse after executing a search warrant
South Dakota law enforcement executes search warrant at the Bandidos Motorcycle Clubhouse
Master Plan, Credit: Dream Design
Get ready for a new industrial park Rapid City
Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office deputies and investigators from the Minnesota Department of...
Son charged with murder in stabbing death of father
A new medical marijuana dispensary opens in Lead, SD.
First dispensary opens the doors on Saturday
The orange juice brand is releasing Tropicana Crunch, a cereal specifically intended to be...
Tropicana debuts cereal to be paired with orange juice, not milk

Latest News

An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and an employee of the Lauderdale County...
‘This is dangerous’: FBI joins search for missing inmate, corrections officer
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
Kim warns N. Korea would ‘preemptively’ use nuclear weapons
Governor Kristy Noem joined seven other governors to send a letter to the Environmental...
Governor Kristi Noem and seven other governors requested the EPA waive ethanol blended gas
FILE - Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Nov. 5, 2021.
Astroworld movie released despite lawyers’ concerns
A Knox County deputy is dead after police say he was hit during a chase in Henry County.
Deputy struck, killed during car chase in Illinois