Ways to keep your home protected from potential wildfires

How the Hot Springs Community is pushing fuel awareness though community cleanups
By Bryan Womack
Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:10 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -South Dakota Wildland Fire held a presser Tuesday to bring awareness to what steps you need to take to protect your home from a fire.

Fire-wise is a program that encourages communities to actively prepare for a fire through field cleanups in neighborhoods.

One way for homeowners to prepare for fires is by removing anything that could fuel the flames such as dead tree branches or pine needles.

Lane Ostenson, Technician for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety says removing fuels like branches can really make a difference

He states “If we can remove those latter fuels, we’ve got a good chance of stopping that fire and suppressing it. We want to limb those trees up. Bring the latter fuels, and remove them from the landscape, so as the fire burns it will burn along the ground. If it finds the fuels where it can start climbing up in the trees, those are the fuels that we want to remove. If we can keep the fire on the ground, we’ve got a much better chance of suppressing it.”

Bill Shulaw, a Homeowner in Hot Springs says an evacuation plan is a must, an ongoing issue that impacts both homeowners and firefighters in Hot Springs and around the Black Hills

He wants to help create plans for Hot Springs homeowners, especially for the elderly or disabled.

Shulaw states “They leave before they can finish working on your home because they have got to get their equipment and themselves out as well, so it’s an issue not only for the homeowner but for the people that are trying to save your house.”

The Hot Springs community along with Homeowners plan to create an evacuation plan in the near future.

