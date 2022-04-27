Advertisement

WATCH: Mountain lion scared off by automatic doors

Arizona officials release video of a mountain lion nearly visiting a Tucson resort Monday. (SOURCE: ARIZONA GAME AND FISH DEPT.)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:27 PM MDT|Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:28 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (Gray News) – A mountain lion in Arizona was apparently not ready to indulge in the resort treatment.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department released a video of the mountain lion on social media walking outside of the Loews Ventana Canyon Resort in Tucson Monday. The animal quickly changes its mind when it passes by the automatic doors, which open and scare the feline, causing it to run away.

The department said the mountain lion was probably young and learning its way around the area due to the way it reacted to the doors.

The department said that, although mountain lions are common in the Sabino Canyon area, they have only received a few reports of incidents with them.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota highway patrol surrounding the Bandido's clubhouse after executing a search warrant
South Dakota law enforcement executes search warrant at the Bandidos Motorcycle Clubhouse
Master Plan, Credit: Dream Design
Get ready for a new industrial park Rapid City
The Gut Check is coming up; South Dakota Army National Guard planning 10k obstacle course event
The Gut Check is coming up; South Dakota Army National Guard planning 10k obstacle course event
Rising Star of the West 2022
A new medical marijuana dispensary opens in Lead, SD.
First dispensary opens the doors on Saturday

Latest News

Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
UN head condemns attacks on civilians during Ukraine visit
Biden says he’s considering student loan forgiveness, but it could increase inflation.
Biden, White House considering student loan relief
The Deadwood Box, a bridge that shuffles Whitewood Creek for about a mile from Pine Street to...
The Deadwood Box gearing up for a new look
Hearings were held Wednesday with the four major meat packers, highlighting alleged unfair...
Recent precipitation provides some relief to ag workers, much more needed
The suit by the Japanese national also alleges that the man was caught on security camera...
Hawaiian renter sues after cameras show landlord using drugs in her unit