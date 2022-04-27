Advertisement

WATCH: Chair flies out of truck on highway, crashes into police cruiser

Trooper Dylan LaMere’s dashcam video shows the chair fly toward the cruiser before slamming into the front windshield. (Source: Vermont State Police)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:12 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMONT (Gray News) – An unsecured chair flew out of the back of a pickup truck on the highway and smashed into a Vermont State Police cruiser.

Trooper Dylan LaMere’s dashcam video shows the chair fly toward the cruiser before slamming into the front windshield.

According to Vermont State Police, no one was hurt but the cruiser had a lot of damage.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck was given a ticket for having an unsecured load.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota highway patrol surrounding the Bandido's clubhouse after executing a search warrant
South Dakota law enforcement executes search warrant at the Bandidos Motorcycle Clubhouse
Master Plan, Credit: Dream Design
Get ready for a new industrial park Rapid City
The Gut Check is coming up; South Dakota Army National Guard planning 10k obstacle course event
The Gut Check is coming up; South Dakota Army National Guard planning 10k obstacle course event
Rising Star of the West 2022
A new medical marijuana dispensary opens in Lead, SD.
First dispensary opens the doors on Saturday

Latest News

Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
UN head condemns attacks on civilians during Ukraine visit
Biden says he’s considering student loan forgiveness, but it could increase inflation.
Biden, White House considering student loan relief
The Deadwood Box, a bridge that shuffles Whitewood Creek for about a mile from Pine Street to...
The Deadwood Box gearing up for a new look
Hearings were held Wednesday with the four major meat packers, highlighting alleged unfair...
Recent precipitation provides some relief to ag workers, much more needed
The suit by the Japanese national also alleges that the man was caught on security camera...
Hawaiian renter sues after cameras show landlord using drugs in her unit