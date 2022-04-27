Advertisement

Supporters and opponents of Amendment C continue their campaigns ahead of the June primary

The amendment aims to require any ballot initiative to get more than 60% of the vote, if the...
The amendment aims to require any ballot initiative to get more than 60% of the vote, if the measure would appropriate more than $10 million, or increase taxes to pass.(KEVN)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:31 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In a rare constitutional amendment being voted on in the June Primary, Amendment C requires some ballot measures to get at least 60% of the vote to pass.

Opponents say that this is an intentional way to make amendments and measures harder to pass.

The amendment aims to require any ballot initiative to get more than 60% of the vote, if the measure would appropriate more than $10 million, or increase taxes to pass.

The South Dakota Republican Party is backing the amendment, joining its primary sponsor, the group South Dakotans Against Higher Taxes.

Linn Hendrickson, Region Director for the state GOP, says its main objective is to combat higher taxes, as well as protect against expensive measures brought in from out of state special interest groups.

“We in the Republican Party believe in keeping government under control, small, and at the local level,” Hendrickson said. “We believe the best way to spend money is at the lowest level possible.”

However, opponent of the amendment say this isn’t anything more that an attempt to thwart the peoples right to directly vote for state laws.

Former U.S. Attorney Brendan Johnson has said that “Any unconstitutional efforts by the legislature to short circuit the right to initiate legislation will result in expensive litigation for the state of South Dakota because we will fight to uphold people’s right to initiate legislation.”

The South Dakota primary election takes places on June 7th.

