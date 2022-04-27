Advertisement

Police: Woman helped plan kidnapping of baby in California

Police say a woman arrested in the baby's kidnapping is a family friend and was present when a man abducted the child. (KPIX, San Jose Police, Twitter/SJPD_PIO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:20 PM MDT|Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:39 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Police say a woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries.

San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said Wednesday that Yesenia Ramirez had driven the child and his grandmother on a shopping trip and communicated with Jose Portillo before he entered the San Jose apartment and took the baby Monday.

He says surveillance video shows Portillo walking toward the apartment with a car seat and a small blanket. The baby was found unharmed Tuesday inside a home where Portillo lived.

Camarillo says a motive is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota highway patrol surrounding the Bandido's clubhouse after executing a search warrant
South Dakota law enforcement executes search warrant at the Bandidos Motorcycle Clubhouse
Master Plan, Credit: Dream Design
Get ready for a new industrial park Rapid City
A new medical marijuana dispensary opens in Lead, SD.
First dispensary opens the doors on Saturday
The Gut Check is coming up; South Dakota Army National Guard planning 10k obstacle course event
The Gut Check is coming up; South Dakota Army National Guard planning 10k obstacle course event
Rising Star of the West 2022

Latest News

There is a heavy police presence Friday in Henry County on Highway 150 and Illinois 17.
Deputy struck, killed during car chase in Illinois
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Saturday,...
Trump, fighting contempt fines, says he doesn’t have records
Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2015 photo, a honeybee works atop a zinnia in Accord, N.Y. A shipment...
Millions of bees used in pollination die in airline shipping
Amanda Eyman of Wisconsin has accepted a plea deal after being accused of offering a child to a...
Woman accused of sex trafficking child for drugs and money accepts plea deal