Not Quite so Warm Today; Showers Possible Tonight

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:53 AM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A weak cold front brought a wind shift to the area overnight. This will result in slightly cooler temperatures today, with highs more in the upper 50s than upper 60s.

A weak upper level disturbance will move across the area tonight, bringing a few showers. Most of the precipitation will be along and north of Interstate 90.

Thursday will be a pleasant day, but a strong storm system will bring widespread showers and isolated thundershowers Thursday night through Saturday. Heavy, wet snow will fall in the highest elevations of the Black Hills. Strong, gusty winds can be expected Saturday as the system winds up to the east.

A couple of more troughs will continue the unsettled weather pattern as we head into May next week.

