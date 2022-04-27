Man who drove drunk in fatal crash given 6 years in prison

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A Bismarck man has been ordered to serve six years in prison for a 2021 New Year’s Day crash that killed a South Dakota woman.

Twenty-year-old Kenyon Eagle pleaded guilty in January to criminal vehicular homicide, two counts of criminal vehicular injury and reckless endangerment. A South Central District judge suspended all but six years of a 15-year prison sentence Tuesday.

Eagle was accused of driving drunk and going the wrong way in the westbound lanes of the Bismarck Expressway. His pickup truck collided head-on with a car driven by Tiffany Shaving, of Cherry Creek, South Dakota. She died at the scene. Two passengers in her vehicle were injured.

