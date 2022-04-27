The Gut Check is coming up; South Dakota Army National Guard planning 10k obstacle course event

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s your chance to try military training without enlisting, the South Dakota Army National Gaurd is preparing for their Gut Check event.

A free 10K obstacle course mud run put on by the SD Army National Guard 109th Engineer Battalion, the Gut Check is a free community event. It’s also a way to assist in recruiting efforts and meet great people.

The event isn’t until August 13, 2022 at the West Camp Training site in Rapid City but sign-up is open.

