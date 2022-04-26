Advertisement

“More than People, They’re Patients”- Medical Cannabis, the Perspective of a Patient Advocate

By Lindsey Burrell
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:42 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Medical marijuana has been a long process for the state of South Dakota.

Between voter approval in 2020, approving dispensaries, and receiving cannabis cards, medical marijuana may be legal in South Dakota, but it’s not accessible.

Currently, in Rapid City, there aren’t many physicians who are comfortable recommending cards for a variety of reasons. And if there is a physician that recommends cards, they are overwhelmed with the capacity of patient calls.

Liz Tiger, a patient advocate currently working on the medical cannabis aspect of patient care, said that when it comes to medical cannabis, it is important to remember these aren’t just people, they are patients who need relief.

Liz Tiger, West River Director of Operations, New Approach South Dakota: “Especially when we’re talking about medical cannabis is, first of all, we need to really remember that this is medical cannabis. So when we’re talking about patient rights, patient protections, and the things that patients need, we need to remember we’re talking about people with disabilities and chronic illnesses. When we’re making things more difficult for people to get their cards or to participate in the program, what we are really doing is we are blocking people who already have an immense hill to climb.”

Tiger says to remember that medical cannabis is something that the people of South Dakota want and have voted for.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota highway patrol surrounding the Bandido's clubhouse after executing a search warrant
South Dakota law enforcement executes search warrant at the Bandidos Motorcycle Clubhouse
Master Plan, Credit: Dream Design
Get ready for a new industrial park Rapid City
A student received this letter from the teacher addressing them as their deadname, then...
Watertown teacher under fire for gender ID letter to students
“It’s horrible. We’re losing more staff than we can hire. They’re shutting down activities on...
Staffing crisis cancels showers, activities at South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls
The Gut Check is coming up; South Dakota Army National Guard planning 10k obstacle course event
The Gut Check is coming up; South Dakota Army National Guard planning 10k obstacle course event

Latest News

South Dakota highway patrol surrounding the Bandido's clubhouse after executing a search warrant
South Dakota law enforcement executes search warrant at the Bandidos Motorcycle Clubhouse
Saturday is the first Prescription Take-Back Day of 2022
Saturday is the first Prescription Take-Back Day of 2022
City leaders and law enforcement coming together to find ways to solve high crime rates
City leaders and law enforcement coming together to find ways to solve high crime rates
Marcin Garbacz expected to pay back over $259,000 dollars to three local parishes
Court rules on Garbacz appeal
Monument Health awards a hospice nurse
Retired Hospice Nurse honored for dedication