Keystone’s unique bridge soon to open for traffic

Just in time for the summer tourism season
Construction on the Keystone Wye bridge will wrap up in May.
Construction on the Keystone Wye bridge will wrap up in May.(Aleah Burggraff)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:25 PM MDT
KEYSTONE, S.D. (KEVN) -Drivers traveling in the southern Black Hills may be happy to hear construction is set to wrap up on one unique bridge.

Originally constructed in the 1960s the Keystone Wye is an architectural marvel and is known for its glued laminated timber pieces and three 66-foot-tall wooden arches.

Construction began on the bridge last September to replace the bridge decks and save existing timber on the structure.

Although the construction caused some temporary changes to traffic, it was all done to preserve the scenic structure.

“It’s a very unique bridge. It’s pretty much the only bridge that’s like this in the country, it’s pretty cool, and it’s definitely a pretty recognized bridge. It’s important to keep it up to date because you know, a lot of people visit Mt. Rushmore in the summertime, well mostly Labor Day and Memorial Day,” said Montana Rivard, Project Engineer for the Custer area Department of Transportation

The bridge is on course to open on May 20th for traffic and final completion will come mid-June.

