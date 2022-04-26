Advertisement

Child prodigy: 13-year-old set to graduate with bachelor’s degree this year

Elliott Tanner, right, is set to graduate in May with a Bachelor's in Science at just 13 years...
Elliott Tanner, right, is set to graduate in May with a Bachelor's in Science at just 13 years old.(KARE)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:07 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN/KARE) – Call him young Sheldon.

A 13-year-old whiz kid in Minnesota is about to graduate college.

Elliott Tanner is getting his Bachelor of Science in physics in May from the University of Minnesota. He minored in math.

Elliott’s mom says he started reading, without being taught, and doing math at age three.

He started community college at age nine and earned an associate’s degree two years later.

In a 2019 interview, he said he wants to understand the deepest secrets of the universe.

Now that he’s finished his undergrad, Elliott is continuing on at U of M, where he starts a PhD program in the fall.

He didn’t get financial aid or a tuition waiver, so friends and family are raising money for his tuition.

Elliott wants to be a high-energy theoretical physicist, and hopes to become a professor at U of M.

Copyright 2022 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of 66-year-old Djeswende “Wende” Reid and 67-year-old Stephen Reid were found near...
Missing couple found fatally shot in woods near their home
Winter weather caused an accident on I-90.
Multiple accidents on 1-90 east of Rapid
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Wisconsin girl found dead
A har crashed into a Pennington County Sheriff's Office vehicle Saturday on I-90 because of...
I-90 closed from Sturgis to Wyoming border
In this April 6, 2022 photo provided by Texas state Rep. Jeff Leach, Texas death row inmate...
EXPLAINER: Melissa Lucio’s execution delayed in Texas

Latest News

FILE - Alec Baldwin performs emcees the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award...
Police release videos in probe of Baldwin film-set shooting
Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Gunfire interrupts youth baseball game in South Carolina
Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar in San...
Police: 3-month-old California baby kidnapped by stranger
This image provided by the Nebraska State Patrol shows smoke from a wildfire, Saturday, April...
Wildfires tear across several states, driven by high winds
Drone video shows destruction in Horenka, Ukraine, on April 24, 2022, the day that marks two...
Russia hits faraway targets; diplomat warns of risk of WWIII