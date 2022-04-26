Advertisement

Another Big Chance of Moisture This Weekend

Windy weather as well
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:30 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Conditions tomorrow will remain pleasant with mostly sunny skies and highs near 60. We do have the chance for some showers in the evening tomorrow for Northeast Wyoming, but nothing significant will occur. By the end of the week, we do have the chance for a lot of rainfall. Most of our area will see heavy rain on Friday. As the temperatures cool down Friday night, some areas may see snowfall. We could even see more accumulation in parts of the Black Hills. We will also see windy conditions with the moisture.

