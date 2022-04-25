Advertisement

Woman with legs tied survives fall from 8th floor, suspect charged

Around 7 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the apartment complex and found an adult female...
Around 7 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the apartment complex and found an adult female victim on the ground, with her legs bound together, suffering from critical injuries.(WJLA via CNN Newsource)
By WJLA staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:18 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WJLA) - A woman is in critical condition after having her legs tied with rope and falling from an apartment building Thursday night.

Authorities said they believe the woman fell from the eighth floor of the building in Washington, D.C. during what police are calling a “domestic incident.”

Police said they found the woman conscious and breathing and took her to a hospital where she is now in critical condition.

The woman’s 1-year-old child was missing following the incident but was later found safe with a family member.

Police said the suspect fled the scene after the victim fell but arrived back on the scene during the investigation and was “distraught.” Kylee Jamal Palmer, 22, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to kill, possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

Police said their investigation is ongoing as they work to piece together what happened.

Copyright 2022 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horror in the Heartland; new book recounts one of South Dakota’s cold cases, the Mathis Murders
Horror in the Heartland; new book recounts one of South Dakota’s cold cases, the Mathis Murders
The drugs were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and...
Pfizer issues another recall of blood pressure medication over carcinogen levels
Halle Fjelland competes against 3 others for a scholarship prize.
Meet the Spearfish senior competing for Rising Star of the West
Construction on the Keystone Wye bridge will wrap up in May.
Keystone’s unique bridge soon to open for traffic
Rapid City forecast
A Major Winter Storm is Headed our Way

Latest News

FILE - Joey and Paula Reed pose for a photo with a portrait of their son Marine veteran and...
Russia releases US Marine vet as part of prisoner exchange
State Sen. Lee Schoenbeck (R-Watertown) is behind a mailer campaign targeting certain...
Mailer campaign kicks off tense GOP primary election season
A youth basketball tournament in Colorado turned to chaos as parents and the referees got into...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Fight breaks out between parents, referees at youth basketball tournament
A youth basketball tournament in Colorado turned to chaos as parents and the referees got into...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Fight breaks out between parents, referees at youth basketball tournament
Tetyana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with family members and neighbours during a funeral service...
Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation