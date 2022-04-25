Advertisement

Very Nice Weather For Most of the Week

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:22 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Not much going on over the next couple of days with mostly dry weather and highs near 60 through Thursday. Enjoy the weather! By the end of the week, however, we do have a good chance of rain with potentially thunderstorms on Friday and moderate rainfall on Saturday. This does appear to be an all rain event for most of our area, but the Black Hills could definitely see some snow out of it.

