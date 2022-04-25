Advertisement

US picks top prosecutor for South Dakota

Alison Ramsdell replaces Dennis Holmes, who is retiring
Seal of the United States Department of Justice
Seal of the United States Department of Justice(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:37 AM MDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota federal court officials have appointed a U.S. attorney who will serve until the position is filled by a presidential nominee.

Alison Ramsdell was sworn in as top federal prosecutor on Thursday and started the job on Friday. She first joined the office in 2014 as an assistant U.S. attorney and has led the district’s civil division since 2016.

Ramsdell replaces Dennis Holmes, who announced his retirement earlier this week.

Ramsdell received her bachelor’s degree from Valparaiso and her law degree from the University of Iowa. She lives in Flandreau with her husband and two sons.

