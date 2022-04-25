Advertisement

Sioux Falls attorney to lead Ravnsborg’s defense in upcoming impeachment trial

South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg(South Dakota Attorney General Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:43 PM MDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A well-known criminal defense attorney based in Sioux Falls will lead Attorney General Jason Ravsborg’s defense team in his impeachment trial.

Michael Butler will represent Ravnsborg in his Senate trial, which is scheduled for June 21-22.

Earlier this month, the South Dakota House narrowly voted to impeach Ravnsborg over his role in a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in September of 2020.

Butler has represented defendants in a number of high-profile cases in South Dakota.

