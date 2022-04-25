Advertisement

Recreational shooters are reminded to follow the law in the Black Hills

A man shoots in the Black Hills on Beretta Road.
A man shoots in the Black Hills on Beretta Road.(Aleah Burggraff)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:40 PM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Recreational shooting can be a fun pastime, but if you’re headed to the Black Hills National Forest, there are some rules to be aware of.

A reoccurring problem with recreational shooting is the use of exploding targets which are illegal in the forest.

These targets are sold separately as two chemical compounds, but once mixed they become explosive.

Fireballs can shoot out of the denoted target and cause a wildfire.

This is not only dangerous for the shooter but poses a threat to wildlife and the community.

“We’ve had a couple of fires already this year that have been caused by exploding targets, and so we’ve been putting fires out here, at least in the Beretta Road area and other places out in the forest, from the exploding targets,” said Scott Jacobson, Public Affairs Officer for the Black Hills National Forest.

Other reoccurring issues are the amount of garbage left behind by recreational shooters and the number of trees that are destroyed by bullets.

“It’s just really sad when you drive out to see, like, shotgun shells, and shell casings, and targets, trees cut in half from being shot at, you know, things like that. It’s always sad to see that people are actually leaving some of that debris out here, polluting, and causing problems,” stated Jacobson.

Jacobson said everyone is welcome to come out and shoot, but to be respectful to the land and leave it better than you found it.

