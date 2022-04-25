Advertisement

Poll: Thune, Rounds among Senators with highest approval rating

Sen. John Thune, left, and Sen. Mike Rounds, right (file)
Sen. John Thune, left, and Sen. Mike Rounds, right (file)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:12 AM MDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new poll suggests both of South Dakota’s Senators are well-liked among their constituents.

The Morning Consult published the results of a new survey Monday that found Sen. John Thune (R, S.D.) has the highest approval rating in the Senate, with 62% of respondents approving of his performance.

Thune’s counterpart, Sen. Mike Rounds (R, S.D.), was close behind with 61% approval rating, the fourth-highest rating among all Senators.

Both Senators enjoyed bumps in popularity over the past year. Thune’s approval rating jumped 11 points from the first quarter of 2021, while Rounds’ jumped seven points.

The survey was conducted Jan. 1-March 31. Voters in each state were asked their opinions on the performance of their elected officials in Congress.

Morning Consult is an independent research company that conducts a variety of scientific polls in politics, business, and other fields.

