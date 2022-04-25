Advertisement

Police: Missing Wisconsin girl found dead

Chippewa Falls Police provide update on missing girl
By Jimmie Kaska and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:53 AM MDT|Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:46 AM MDT
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm says 10-year-old Iliana “Lily” Peters was found dead.

Kelm said during a news conference Monday afternoon that a body was found in the wooded area near the Duncan Creek Trail at about 9:15 a.m. Monday. The Chippewa County Coroner confirmed the deceased body was of Iliana. Kelm said police consider this a homicide investigation, but no one is in custody. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police.

Kelm said that while they are following multiple leads, there may be a danger to the public and asked the public to remain vigilant. Kelm said “numerous” agencies were assisting with the investigation and that more information might be provided later Monday.

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m. by her father.(Chippewa Falls Police Department)

Lily was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m. by her father. She was a fourth grader at Parkview Elementary School, WEAU reported.

Lily’s father said she didn’t return home after visiting her aunt’s house. She was last seen by family members Sunday evening.

Her bike was found after dark near her aunt’s home and a walking trail.

A letter sent by Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District Superintendent Jeff Holmes to district families said that students in need of support can find resources within their schools, such as counseling.

The school district is also increasing security measures and recommending parents or guardians pick up or drop off students who normally walk to and from their schools. The school’s administration has also requested additional law enforcement presence at its schools and neighborhoods.

