Update: Missing inmate back in custody

Phillip Richards did not return from his work release job April 23.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:54 AM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The inmate who walked away from his work release job April 23 has been arrested.

Original Story:

Phillip Richards, a minimum-security inmate in Rapid City, failed to return to his housing unit after he left his work release job April 23.

Richards is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Richards is serving sentences from Bennett County for ingestion of a controlled substance and eluding police.

