Advertisement

Loose pony running on interstate causes 7-car crash in South Carolina

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:42 AM MDT|Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:44 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A loose pony on the interstate caused a seven-vehicle crash in South Carolina late Saturday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the pony was running down I-85 in the northbound lanes.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured. One person suffered minor injuries, and the pony was safety rescued by animal control.

It’s unclear how the pony got on the interstate.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horror in the Heartland; new book recounts one of South Dakota’s cold cases, the Mathis Murders
Horror in the Heartland; new book recounts one of South Dakota’s cold cases, the Mathis Murders
The drugs were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and...
Pfizer issues another recall of blood pressure medication over carcinogen levels
Halle Fjelland competes against 3 others for a scholarship prize.
Meet the Spearfish senior competing for Rising Star of the West
Construction on the Keystone Wye bridge will wrap up in May.
Keystone’s unique bridge soon to open for traffic
Rapid City forecast
A Major Winter Storm is Headed our Way

Latest News

State Sen. Lee Schoenbeck (R-Watertown) is behind a mailer campaign targeting certain...
Mailer campaign kicks off tense GOP primary election season
A youth basketball tournament in Colorado turned to chaos as parents and the referees got into...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Fight breaks out between parents, referees at youth basketball tournament
A youth basketball tournament in Colorado turned to chaos as parents and the referees got into...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Fight breaks out between parents, referees at youth basketball tournament
Tetyana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with family members and neighbours during a funeral service...
Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation
FILE - Joey and Paula Reed pose for a photo with a portrait of their son Marine veteran and...
Russia releases US Marine vet as part of prisoner exchange