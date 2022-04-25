Jackrabbits, Coyotes host spring football games
SDSU pass-heavy offense defeats defense
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 11:01 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We still have a few months to go before the college football season, but South Dakota State and the University of South Dakota had a chance to showcase their players in their respective spring games. Ben Burns breaks down which players each team will need to replace, along with notable players that are back in pads.
Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.