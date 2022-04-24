Advertisement

‘She could have died’: Fight between two teen girls in school bathroom caught on camera

By Courtney King and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 4:08 PM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Two teens were caught on camera fighting inside a girl’s bathroom at a school in Ohio.

One of the girl’s grandparents, Kim Lewis is speaking out because she says her granddaughter isn’t safe at Gamble Montessori Junior High School and wants her to transfer.

“I am so mad,” Lewis said. “She can’t even go to school and be protected outside of her home... This is not right!”

Lewis is at her breaking point in the aftermath of the bathroom fight.

“She could have died that day,” Lewis said. “Like I told him, he lucky God has his hand on my baby. I’m so mad.”

Lewis says she’s spoken with the school principal and the school board several times about the fight. She says her granddaughter was suspended because of it last Monday, but now her granddaughter is back at school.

“So I don’t feel that my grandchild is safe at school for these next six weeks,” she said.

Lewis says her granddaughter had issues with another female student before spring break and that she worried her granddaughter would get jumped.

“I don’t know what to do,” she said. “We tried to get her into another school, but it was already third quarter.”

Lewis says school officials offered to change her lunch hour and encourage her to use the bathroom across from the principal’s office.

“I’m worried about my granddaughter’s well-being,” Lewis said.

WXIX reached out to Child Protection Services. They said appropriate disciplinary action was taken but they could not share specifics with regard to individual students.

WXIX also asked the school board whether Lewis’ granddaughter can switch schools or go virtual but have yet to hear back.

Meanwhile, Lewis says her granddaughter is behind on her school work because of the stress.

“How can you learn when you’re being threatened at a school and you have to watch your back?”

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of 66-year-old Djeswende “Wende” Reid and 67-year-old Stephen Reid were found near...
Missing couple found fatally shot in woods near their home
Winter weather caused an accident on I-90.
Multiple accidents on 1-90 east of Rapid
A har crashed into a Pennington County Sheriff's Office vehicle Saturday on I-90 because of...
I-90 closed from Sturgis to Wyoming border
The missing children, a 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Berry Wilson and a...
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 children missing in Mississippi River
Rapid City forecast
Major Spring Storm on the Way!

Latest News

Elon Musk said last week that he had lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter,...
Reports: Twitter in talks with Musk over bid to buy platform
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States will help Ukraine win the fight...
Blinken: Russian efforts against Ukraine have 'failed'
A driver lost control of his tractor-trailer, leaving the 80,000-pound vehicle racing down the...
WATCH: Truck driver nearly hits school bus full of kids when brakes fail
The truck driver told police after the incident that his brakes went out as he was traveling 40...
Caught on camera: Truck driver nearly crashes into school bus
The 80,000-pound tractor-trailer was racing down the street, unable to brake, and getting...
Dashcam video: Truck driver loses brakes, races down street toward school bus