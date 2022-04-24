Multiple accidents on 1-90 east of Rapid

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Road conditions on Interstate 90 east of Rapid proved to be dangerous throughout the day with many accidents occurring.

Including an accident involving members of the New Underwood Volunteer Fire Department’s Rescue squad.

The accident occurred near mile marker 82 on the east bound lane of I-90 just after noon today.

The fire rescue vehicle was responding to another accident.. when it rear-ended a semi truck.

It then spun into the driving lane, where it was hit by a third vehicle.

Everyone involved was wearing seat belts.

Three members of the squad were taken to Monument Health with serious non-life threatening injuries.

The right lane east bound in that area was closed for the next two hours.

