Much Nicer Weather This Week

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 3:13 PM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clouds will continue throughout the evening and early morning, but by the afternoon tomorrow, we are going to see mostly sunny skies. Temperatures tonight will still be cold with lows in the lower 20s and even the teens for some areas. The good news is that the wind will be dying down throughout the night. Temperatures tomorrow will be slightly warmer, but still below average. Highs will be in the lower 50s and upper 40s. Warmer temperatures Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with highs in the 60s. Our next significant chance of rain will be Friday.

