Monument Health walks for donor awareness

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There are over 106 thousand people on the organ donor waiting list, according to organdonor.gov. Monument Health joined many hospitals across the country in celebrating National Donate Life Month.

A windy day did not stop the families and supporters of organ, tissue and eye donations. Being a supporter is more than just checking the box, it is encouraging others to be a donor. Sometimes you miss the importance, until you are directly affected.

Stephanie Battell, Director of Nursing, said, “I think it’s just kind of like historical false about what really organ tissue and eye donation is. I don’t think everyone understands the importance of it until you’re impacted by a family member, who is either waiting on the list or that they were a donor family.”

Even Missy Peterson, a double lung recipient, was hesitant at first, “At first, I didn’t really want a transplant, this was so long ago that Double-Lung transplants were pretty new, and I thought that my disease, which is Cystic Fibrosis would start all over again in the new lungs and I was terrified of that.” Peterson had no regrets and can remember the first moment with her new lungs.

“Being able to get those lungs and take that first deep breath after I got them was amazing and a miracle,” says Peterson.

Missy won big, and lives each day fully, thanking her donor and family every day. At first, she felt confused, someone had to die so she could live, but because of the donor she takes each day as an adventure. “To live it fully and not take one day for granted and try to do everything to the best of my ability and help her (donor) explore the world through me and do the things maybe that she would want to do as well.”

These grateful days did not come without hardship though, Peterson says, “I had a lot of treatments I had to do, medications I had to take. It took up a lot of time and it was tough, and it was just hard.” With her new lungs, she takes part in the Transplant Games, a version of the Olympics where recipients compete in different activities. Missy took her new lungs to the pool and has won 30 medals over her 25 years as a recipient.

“You go, and you meet people who have had other transplants and its like a big family,” said Peterson.

Nearly 169 million people in the United States have taken the choice to become a donor and each donor can save up to eight lives. To become a donor visit https://www.organdonor.gov/sign-up.

