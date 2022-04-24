Advertisement

I-90 closed from Sturgis to Wyoming border

A har crashed into a Pennington County Sheriff's Office vehicle Saturday on I-90 because of...
A har crashed into a Pennington County Sheriff's Office vehicle Saturday on I-90 because of winter weather conditions.(South Dakota DPS)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 8:30 PM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation closed a portion of Interstate 90 tonight due to the winter conditions.

The interstate is closed between Sturgis and the Wyoming border as of 7 p.m. Saturday.

Continued snow and high winds are expected to make I-90 impassible throughout the night.

The DOT says other highways may also have to be closed.

Travel is particularly difficult in western Pennington, Meade, and Lawrence counites.

For the latest of road closures, dial 511.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City forecast
Major Spring Storm on the Way!
Severe weather today
Severe Weather and Heavy Snow
Rapid City forecast
A Major Winter Storm is Headed our Way
Winter weather caused an accident on I-90.
Multiple accidents on 1-90 east of Rapid
A tribal treasurer in South Dakota faces criminal charges.
Rosebud tribal treasurer accused of meth use

Latest News

Winter weather caused an accident on I-90.
Multiple accidents on 1-90 east of Rapid
It’s a five-week event that tasks people with hiking three trails in Rapid City, the Skyline...
RC Sustainability Committee hosts second trail challenge
Barrels at Firehouse Brewing Company
The Nation has been all about beer, but could the microbrewery hype be on the decline?
Volunteers from Salvation Army gathered at Cherry Avenue to clean up the piles of waste that...
Community groups coming together to clean up the environment for the next generation