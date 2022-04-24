I-90 closed from Sturgis to Wyoming border

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation closed a portion of Interstate 90 tonight due to the winter conditions.

The interstate is closed between Sturgis and the Wyoming border as of 7 p.m. Saturday.

Continued snow and high winds are expected to make I-90 impassible throughout the night.

The DOT says other highways may also have to be closed.

Travel is particularly difficult in western Pennington, Meade, and Lawrence counites.

For the latest of road closures, dial 511.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.