Advertisement

What Is required to vote early before the June Primaries

By Bryan Womack
Updated: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:15 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Friday ) is the start of the early voting period for the June primary here in South Dakota.

Election officials say all early voters who prefer to use an absentee ballot must submit an application with a photocopy of identification like a state-issued driver’s license or have the form notarized.

If you recently found out that your neighborhood has been redistricted, officials say this does not affect your ability to vote early.

Dayna Kiewel, Deputy auditor with Pennington County says as long as you register within the county, you should be able to vote early.

She states “Early voting has started today; we’re open from eight to five Monday through Friday. You can come down anytime as long as you are a registered voter in Pennington County and vote here until the day of the election. Then the day of the election, which is June 7th, you have to go to your polling place.”

If you mistakenly leave your state-issued license at home, Other forms of identification like military or school id’s are accepted for early voting

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City forecast
Major Spring Storm on the Way!
Severe weather today
Severe Weather and Heavy Snow
Rapid City forecast
A Major Winter Storm is Headed our Way
Winter weather caused an accident on I-90.
Multiple accidents on 1-90 east of Rapid
A tribal treasurer in South Dakota faces criminal charges.
Rosebud tribal treasurer accused of meth use

Latest News

Winter weather caused an accident on I-90.
Multiple accidents on 1-90 east of Rapid
A har crashed into a Pennington County Sheriff's Office vehicle Saturday on I-90 because of...
I-90 closed from Sturgis to Wyoming border
It’s a five-week event that tasks people with hiking three trails in Rapid City, the Skyline...
RC Sustainability Committee hosts second trail challenge
Barrels at Firehouse Brewing Company
The Nation has been all about beer, but could the microbrewery hype be on the decline?
Volunteers from Salvation Army gathered at Cherry Avenue to clean up the piles of waste that...
Community groups coming together to clean up the environment for the next generation