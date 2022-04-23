Advertisement

Want to get paid $10K to eat tacos? You could be the next ‘Chief Taco Officer’

A Texas-based food delivery service is offering the role of a Chief Taco Officer.
A Texas-based food delivery service is offering the role of a Chief Taco Officer.(Joshua Resnick via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:57 PM MDT
(Gray News) - A Texas-based food delivery service is offering taco fans a job to find some of the best street tacos in the state.

Favor, a food delivery service, is hiring someone to be its “Chief Taco Officer.”

According to the company, the new CTO will travel across the Lone Star State to discover and review select tacos.

Favor’s job listing reports it will pay $10,000 for the role with dates listed for June and July. The person who gets the job will get free food, accommodations, transportation and free delivery for a year.

Those interested in applying do have to be a Texas resident. The application process also includes creating and sharing a short video on why you should be selected along with completing an online form.

There is no catch with the job offer, according to Favor. The company said it wants to find the best delivery tacos in Texas with a little help.

