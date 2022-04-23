Advertisement

Tipi raising ceremony at Journey Museum

Journey Museum
Tipi raising ceremony at Journey Museum(KEVN/KOTA)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:49 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An aging tipi reaching the end of its lifespan gets a replacement Friday at the Journey Museum.

That happened with a tipi raising ceremony at the Journey Friday morning. The new tipi was painted by local artist Martin E. Red Bear and features a total of 41 horses, no two alike and no two with the same color scheme. The painting is designed to honor all veterans, regardless of race, and each of the shields carried by the riders features a different veteran insignia.

Martin Red Bear says, “It’s not only a piece of artwork, it’s a piece of artwork that tells a story about who people were, not just Native people but all people. In that we defend our country because that’s what we do. We take care of our family, we take care of our tiospayes. Tiospayes means extended families.” Bryant High Horse says, “In Native culture, honoring the veterans is very important. But today, the honoring is all veterans across this nation, all cultures. Is honoring, the way the painting is done by my brother Marty, and that’s a great honor in itself.”.

The tipi is canvas and it was painted with acrylics. Red Bear and his wife started on the project in January and finished up in March.

Most Read

Rapid City forecast
Major Spring Storm on the Way!
Severe weather today
Severe Weather and Heavy Snow
Rapid City forecast
A Major Winter Storm is Headed our Way
Winter weather caused an accident on I-90.
Multiple accidents on 1-90 east of Rapid
A tribal treasurer in South Dakota faces criminal charges.
Rosebud tribal treasurer accused of meth use

Latest News

Winter weather caused an accident on I-90.
Multiple accidents on 1-90 east of Rapid
A har crashed into a Pennington County Sheriff's Office vehicle Saturday on I-90 because of...
I-90 closed from Sturgis to Wyoming border
It’s a five-week event that tasks people with hiking three trails in Rapid City, the Skyline...
RC Sustainability Committee hosts second trail challenge
Barrels at Firehouse Brewing Company
The Nation has been all about beer, but could the microbrewery hype be on the decline?
Volunteers from Salvation Army gathered at Cherry Avenue to clean up the piles of waste that...
Community groups coming together to clean up the environment for the next generation