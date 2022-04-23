Advertisement

Snow Continuing Until Tomorrow Morning

Windy weather will continue as well
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 3:41 PM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snow will continue across our area until around midnight. We may see some light snow in the morning tomorrow, but by the time we get to the evening, we are going to see dry weather. Temperatures will remain cool with highs in the lower 40s and upper 30s tomorrow afternoon. Windy conditions will also continue with gusts up to 60 mph tomorrow. The winds will finally die down by the evening. Temperatures and conditions will be much better next week with mostly clear skies and highs in the 60s.

