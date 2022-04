RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rush hosted Allen for game one of their best of seven first round playoff series Friday night. Rapid City won by the score of 3-2. Brett Gravelle scored the game winning goal for the Rush in the 3rd period. Lukas Parik stopped 30 of the 32 shots he faced in route to earning the victory.

