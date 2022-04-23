Advertisement

RC Sustainability Committee hosts second trail challenge

It’s a five-week event that tasks people with hiking three trails in Rapid City, the Skyline...
It’s a five-week event that tasks people with hiking three trails in Rapid City, the Skyline Wilderness Trails, Hanson-Larson Memorial Park, and Outdoor Campus West.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Sustainability Committee is hosting the second Earth Day Trail Challenge.

It’s a five-week event that tasks people with hiking three trails in Rapid City, the Skyline Wilderness Trails, Hanson-Larson Memorial Park, and Outdoor Campus West.

Along the trails, hikers will find signs asking them to take selfies, to prove their accomplishment.

”Once you’ve done all three, you’ll go to campus during their normal hours, go to the front desk, and show them the three selfies, and you get to take a little pin home,” says Ria Harper, Solid Waste Education & Outreach Coordinator.

Hikers are also encouraged to pick up any litter they see along the trails as part of the challenge.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City forecast
Major Spring Storm on the Way!
Severe weather today
Severe Weather and Heavy Snow
Rapid City forecast
A Major Winter Storm is Headed our Way
Winter weather caused an accident on I-90.
Multiple accidents on 1-90 east of Rapid
A tribal treasurer in South Dakota faces criminal charges.
Rosebud tribal treasurer accused of meth use

Latest News

Winter weather caused an accident on I-90.
Multiple accidents on 1-90 east of Rapid
A har crashed into a Pennington County Sheriff's Office vehicle Saturday on I-90 because of...
I-90 closed from Sturgis to Wyoming border
Barrels at Firehouse Brewing Company
The Nation has been all about beer, but could the microbrewery hype be on the decline?
Volunteers from Salvation Army gathered at Cherry Avenue to clean up the piles of waste that...
Community groups coming together to clean up the environment for the next generation