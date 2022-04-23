Advertisement

Marijuana policy discusses at Black Hills Press Club

Since voters passed Amendment A and Initiated Measure 26 in November of 2020, lawmakers and citizens alike have had questions about the implications.
By Nick Nelson
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:14 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - At the Black Hills Forum and Press Club today, a marijuana legalization advocate and dispensary owner made the case for how the Black Hills community can adapt to changes in cannabis policy.

He says there has been a shift politically in South Dakota over recent years, making these new policies possible.

Since voters passed Amendment A and Initiated Measure 26 in November of 2020, lawmakers and citizens alike have had questions about the implications of legal cannabis.

Kittrick Jeffries, owner of Dakota Cannabis Consulting and Puffy’s Dispensary, was there with answers.

He says his history of cannabis consulting across the country motivated him to move back to South Dakota after the two ballot initiatives were passed.

“My father said ‘What you did with stakeholders and engaging lawmakers, you need to do that here in South Dakota. You need to go talk to lawmakers and let them know this is coming to make sure we’re out in front of it.”

Jeffries says the political climate surrounding cannabis legalization in the state shifted in the years leading up to the measures legalizing it.

He adds there is still a stigma when it comes to cannabis use, and he hopes the industry can do more to educate the public in the coming years.

“I feel like with our record of compliance and long history of marijuana legalization, I can stand up here and hope that SDI Holdings and Puffy’s Dispensary can help continue to educate and ease that stigma.”

Jeffries had previously worked in management in the cannabis industry in Oregon and Colorado.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City forecast
Major Spring Storm on the Way!
Severe weather today
Severe Weather and Heavy Snow
Rapid City forecast
A Major Winter Storm is Headed our Way
Winter weather caused an accident on I-90.
Multiple accidents on 1-90 east of Rapid
A tribal treasurer in South Dakota faces criminal charges.
Rosebud tribal treasurer accused of meth use

Latest News

Winter weather caused an accident on I-90.
Multiple accidents on 1-90 east of Rapid
A har crashed into a Pennington County Sheriff's Office vehicle Saturday on I-90 because of...
I-90 closed from Sturgis to Wyoming border
It’s a five-week event that tasks people with hiking three trails in Rapid City, the Skyline...
RC Sustainability Committee hosts second trail challenge
Barrels at Firehouse Brewing Company
The Nation has been all about beer, but could the microbrewery hype be on the decline?
Volunteers from Salvation Army gathered at Cherry Avenue to clean up the piles of waste that...
Community groups coming together to clean up the environment for the next generation