Air Force struggling to find new recruits in 2022

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Air Force is experiencing a challenge this year in not recruiting enough people.

Because of this, the branch is adding additional opportunities for airmen to receive bonuses.

An Air Force Recruiting Service commander says in a statement that the Air Force must remain competitive as they look to bring aboard the next generation of Airmen.

Any member who enters this year with specific job specialties will qualify for what the Air Force calls a “Quick Ship” incentive, which could qualify them to receive an additional $8-thousand bonus.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.