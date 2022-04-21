Warm air to end the week with storms Friday, then a snowstorm will impact the area hours later

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the 20s and 30s by morning. Areas of clouds will pass through the area, but a fair amount of sunshine is expected Thursday. Temperatures will range from the upper 50s to the low 70s, with warmer air the farther south you go. A few showers are possible Thursday afternoon and evening, with some rumbles of thunder possible.

Friday will be warm again with highs in the 60s and 70s. More sunshine is expected after some morning clouds exit the area. This will allow for the atmosphere to get charged up for a few afternoon Thunderstorms Friday. Storms could be on the stronger side. Just hours after those storms move through, rain will quickly transition to snow.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from midnight Friday night to 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Accumulations of 6″ or higher are likely with this storm. Winds will gust up to 60 mph at times on Saturday. The central and northern Black Hills, The Sturgis/Piedmont & northern foothills (including Spearfish and Whitewood), Butte, Harding, Carter, Crook, Weston, Campbell and Sheridan Counties are all under the watch.

Heavy snow and strong winds will create significantly reduced visibilities and extremely dangerous driving conditions. Rapid City is not included in the watch and does not look to be significantly impacted by snow, but if this storm track shifts south and east, it could be a different story. The storm is still spinning off the west coast in the Pacific Ocean. Sampling of this storm has been limited, so over the next 24-48 hours, there will likely be some changes to the forecast. Stay tuned for those updates as the new data comes in.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.