Training future leaders at the 28th Bomb Wing hosted inspiration flights in Ellsworth.

Seniors get a chance to get fly along with pilots on the KC-135 Stratotankers from MacDill AFB.
By Bryan Womack
Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Having a little fun while learning that’s what Junior ROTC students did Wednesday at the 28th Bomb Wing hosted inspiration flights in Ellsworth. Seniors get a chance to get fly along with pilots on the KC-135 Stratotankers from MacDill AFB and learn the steps to becoming a pilot.

Shae Klein, a Senior cadet from Douglas high school is one of the lucky cadets that will get to take flight on KC 135. She also hopes that other students that she has mentored will get to do the same opportunity

She states “Being able to do ROTC throughout high school, I have been able to do so many things. Its honestly probably the best thing I’ve done throughout high school, it’s probably changed me for a good reason. I’ve seen a lot of cadets go within ROTC because I’m just like, we get to do some really cool things. We have special teams like drill team, and color guard and cmp, so we get to shoot air rifles at school on Friday nights...its just one of the best things I’ve ever been able to do throughout high school”

Klein plans to join the Marines after graduating from high school and start a career in mechanical engineering.

