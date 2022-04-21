Advertisement

Sturgis Food Pantry runs on volunteers

Sturgis food pantry sign
Sturgis food pantry sign(KOTA)
By Keith Grant
Published: Apr. 20, 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - National Volunteer Week is April 17-23 and AmeriCorps says that 36% of South Dakota’s population volunteers their time, totaling 18.9 million hours per year.

At the Sturgis Kiwanis Food Pantry, they contribute 40 hours per week. Time spent helping all of Meade County with food security. Each week volunteers stock the shelves of the pantry.

“We have not only myself, but I don’t know how many, 20 people probably that volunteer down here (Sturgis Kiwanis Food Pantry). We all do it for the same reason, helping people, making sure that people have what they need to live some quality of life,” said Darrell Pulscher, Sturgis Kiwanis Food Pantry Volunteer.

The volunteers at the food pantry all have one thing in common, helping the community.

