Jackson Dibona-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week

Dibona signs to play basketball at Crown College
4-20 CHRISTIAN AOW
By Ben Burns
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:04 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Jackson Dibona accomplished some impressive feats during his high school basketball career at Rapid City Christian. Dibona will get a chance to play at the collegiate level as he signed with Crown College. Congrats on being our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week!!!!

