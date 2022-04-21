Jackson Dibona-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week
Dibona signs to play basketball at Crown College
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:04 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Jackson Dibona accomplished some impressive feats during his high school basketball career at Rapid City Christian. Dibona will get a chance to play at the collegiate level as he signed with Crown College. Congrats on being our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week!!!!
