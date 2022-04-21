How one hospital is bridging cultural gaps through a speaker series

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Monument Health in Rapid City hosts a speaker series once a month with the goal of bridging gaps between different cultures by allowing health care employees to share their childhoods with peers.

The goal is to start a positive and educated conversation over cultural differences while adding insight into what led those speakers to Rapid city.

Kira Corey, a clinical resource nurse at Monument Health shared her early life, living in Soviet-Era Moscow on Wednesday.

In 1991 Kira’s sister and her son moved to the Black Hills, shortly followed by a visit from Kira herself. Kira moved to the US in 1999 and never looked back as she celebrates 15 years of service at Monument.

Health Director of Diversity, Sandra Ogunremi says this speaker series has allowed people like Kira to be comfortable sharing their feelings.

She states “Years ago, we realized that we were not really talking about certain pertinent topics as an organization and our President and CEO Paula Davidson tasked me with overseeing the pledge that we signed with the American hospital association equity of care pledge to help eliminate health care disparities. One of the things we had to do was increase cultural competency training.”

Ogunremi says that the goal of the speaker series was to provide an option for health care workers to come together and learn something new about one another...while having lunch

“We did not want to make it mandatory; we begin to think about how can we educate in a way that people can receive it. If people are having a meal together, learning together, bringing different speakers with different frame of reference, life experiences, we would grow together. We were amazed, the first one a lot of people came and then more people came and then more people came and then oh wow all of a sudden we were at capacity and it took off.”

The cultural diversity series is once a month on the first Wednesday.

