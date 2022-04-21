California man charged with making terrorist threat to president of Wisconsin school board

Advertisement

By Jimmie Kaska and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:22 PM MDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - A California man is charged and accused of making a death threat toward the president of a Wisconsin school board.

According to online court records, 33-year-old Jeremy Hanson was charged with terrorist threats, which is a felony.

According to the criminal complaint filed with the charges, Hanson sent an anonymous email to Tim Nordin, the ECASD Board of Education president, from a Gmail account named “Kill All Marxist Teachers” at 11:58 a.m. on March 21, 2022.

According to WEAU, the email said, “I am going to kill you and shoot up your next school-board meeting for promoting the radical transgender agenda. It’s now time to declare war on you pedos. I am going to kill you and your entire family.”

The email was sent to Nordin’s school email, and ECASD’s IT staff worked with the Eau Claire Police Department to find the IP address of the device the email was sent from.

Investigators learned the IP address originated in Los Alamitos, California, and that the message appeared to have been sent from a PlayStation 4.

Detectives reached out to the internet service provider, Spectrum, to get more information about the account holder. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department then contacted the account holder, who identified herself as the mother of Hanson and confirmed that they owned a PlayStation 4.

Investigators were told that Hanson leans “very far right politically,” according to court documents, and has open cases with the Federal Bureau of Investigation for making similar threats in other places. Hanson’s mother said that Hanson is on the autism spectrum.

In a statement after receiving the threat, Nordin said that threats and violence against others are unacceptable, and said “to threaten my wife and children, my board colleagues, the staff of our schools, and, indeed, anyone in our community who would come to a school board meeting, angers me to my very core.” A school board meeting on the day the threat was made had three police officers present as a precaution.

If convicted, Hanson faces a maximum penalty of $10,000 and a maximum sentence of three and a half years in prison.

