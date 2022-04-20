Advertisement

Woman charged with bigamy after husband claims she married another man

Sue Ann Allison was charged with felony bigamy.
Sue Ann Allison was charged with felony bigamy.(Alamance County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:48 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) – A woman in North Carolina is facing charges after her husband claimed she married another man while still married to him.

Detectives with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office investigated the claims and discovered Sue Ann Allison was legally married to two men at the same time.

According to the sheriff’s office, both men live in Alamance County.

Allison was charged with felony bigamy.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDN Collective is calling for the boycott of all the other properties owned by the Uhre’s,...
NDN Collective has called for a boycott of other Uhre companies
Two Pine Ridge men found not guilty in stabbing death.
Pine Ridge brothers found not guilty of murder
Fentanyl has been involved in more and more teen drug overdose deaths from 2010 to 2021, a new...
Five people strike plea deal in death of Porcupine teen
Rapid City forecast
A Major Winter Storm is Headed our Way
Actor Johnny Depp testifies during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp testifies Amber Heard attacked him, he never hit back

Latest News

Shoulder pressing at The Weight Room in Rapid City.
While it’s good to feel the burn, it’s not so good to feel a sharp twinge or pop
With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Putin tries to claim Mariupol win but won’t storm Ukrainian holdout steel plant
Dupont Estates Mobile Home Park fire
4 children dead in mobile home park fire, authorities say
Nicollena Cabello Hartzell passed away suddenly in 2018, but her heart continues to bring life...
‘I got my heart’: Woman’s death unites two families through one heart
FILE - Travelers move through Salt Lake City International Airport on Aug. 17, 2021, in Salt...
Airlines want to bring back passengers banned over masks