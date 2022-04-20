NDN Collective has called for a boycott of other Uhre companies

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - NDN Collective members and supporters protested Wednesday in front of the Foothills Inn. They aim to begin a boycott of all businesses owned by the Uhre family. This is part of the continued fallout after the Uhre’s posted inflammatory racial comments on social media.

After Connie and Nick Uhre’s’ calls to ban Native Americans from the Grand Gateway hotel, the hotel temporarily shut down operations due to what the family is calling “spring cleaning.” Now, NDN Collective is calling for the boycott of all the other properties owned by the Uhre’s, including the Foothills Inn.

Director of Racial Equity Sunny Red Bear, says the issue is larger than putting the Uhre’s out of business. It’s about addressing systemic racism in the Rapid Community.

“This was obviously a very blatant incident that happened,” Red Bear said. “This is a notice to all other businesses that we understand our buying power as indigenous people in this community, and we’re ready to flex that.”

After the initial Grand Gateway Hotel incident, many community leaders stood by indigenous activists to take a stand against the Uhre’s conduct.

Red Bear says it’s important for those leaders, and other businesses, to translate their words of support into action.

“We do want to support the businesses that proudly serve native people. So, we appreciate those businesses, and now, we’re trying to get those businesses to take a stand with us.”

NDN Collective filed a federal class-action lawsuit against the Uhre’s corporation citing discrimination against Native Americans.

