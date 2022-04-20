Advertisement

NDN Collective has called for a boycott of other Uhre companies

NDN Collective is calling for the boycott of all the other properties owned by the Uhre’s,...
NDN Collective is calling for the boycott of all the other properties owned by the Uhre’s, including the Foothills Inn.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:23 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - NDN Collective members and supporters protested Wednesday in front of the Foothills Inn. They aim to begin a boycott of all businesses owned by the Uhre family. This is part of the continued fallout after the Uhre’s posted inflammatory racial comments on social media.

After Connie and Nick Uhre’s’ calls to ban Native Americans from the Grand Gateway hotel, the hotel temporarily shut down operations due to what the family is calling “spring cleaning.” Now, NDN Collective is calling for the boycott of all the other properties owned by the Uhre’s, including the Foothills Inn.

Director of Racial Equity Sunny Red Bear, says the issue is larger than putting the Uhre’s out of business. It’s about addressing systemic racism in the Rapid Community.

“This was obviously a very blatant incident that happened,” Red Bear said. “This is a notice to all other businesses that we understand our buying power as indigenous people in this community, and we’re ready to flex that.”

After the initial Grand Gateway Hotel incident, many community leaders stood by indigenous activists to take a stand against the Uhre’s conduct.

Red Bear says it’s important for those leaders, and other businesses, to translate their words of support into action.

“We do want to support the businesses that proudly serve native people. So, we appreciate those businesses, and now, we’re trying to get those businesses to take a stand with us.”

NDN Collective filed a federal class-action lawsuit against the Uhre’s corporation citing discrimination against Native Americans.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Pine Ridge men found not guilty in stabbing death.
Pine Ridge brothers found not guilty of murder
Rapid City forecast
A Major Winter Storm is Headed our Way
Photo taken in Rapid City shows illegal dumping at one of the disposal sites.
1 Rapid City remote disposal site is soon to disappear
Visit Rapid City CEO and President
Visit Rapid City welcomes new leadership
Fentanyl has been involved in more and more teen drug overdose deaths from 2010 to 2021, a new...
Five people strike plea deal in death of Porcupine teen

Latest News

Wednesday, the national average reached $4.11 according to AAA.
Despite additional barrels from reserve, gas prices are rising
Rapid City Rush secure a spot in the playoffs for first time in almost a decade
Rapid City Rush secure a spot in the playoffs for first time in almost a decade
Fentanyl has been involved in more and more teen drug overdose deaths from 2010 to 2021, a new...
Five people strike plea deal in death of Porcupine teen
Noem also clashed with lawmakers over their handling of the Ravnsborg impeachment proceedings.
Ethics board takes up complaints against Noem