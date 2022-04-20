Five people strike plea deal in death of Porcupine teen

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Five defendants charged in the fentanyl death of a teen in Porcupine have accepted plea deals in the case.

The five have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in the death of 16-year-old Louis Sandoval.

A federal grand jury indicted Tarriah Provost, Donna Garnette, Kelly Grass, Jesse Grass and Kimberly Janis, with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death, and distribution of a controlled substance to an individual under 21.

Court documents state that Provost is the one who physically supplied Sandoval with fentanyl.

